TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting today, our wind pattern shifts, and rain starts later in the day. Watch for the first few showers to form near the coast around midday.

The rain chance increases to 40% by the late afternoon and early evening. Most of the rain will stay east of I-75 before tapering off after sunset.

With storms starting later, temperatures climb even higher. We hit the mid 90s today with a heat index of 102-105.

We have a 50% rain chance tomorrow, and most of the storms will be in the late afternoon and evening. By sunset the heavy downpours will push toward I-75 and even to the coast. Highs will be in the mid 90s again.

Another round of late-day downpours expected Saturday with highs in the mid 90s.

It should feel like typical summer weather for most of next week with highs in the low 90s and a good coverage of afternoon and evening storms.

With Saharan dust still spreading across the Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected in the next five days.

