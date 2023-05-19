TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a sunny morning, and temperatures heat up fast. Highs reach 90 in many spots, but the coast stays in the mid 80s .

The first showers pop up just after midday close to the coast, and the heaviest rain will be late today and continuing past sunset for areas east of I-75.

The rain chance will be similar tomorrow afternoon and evening, but more of the late-day storms center around I-75 as they drift back to the Gulf of Mexico.

It will feel more like summer this weekend with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon and evening showers.

Rain chances go up slightly early next week, but most of the rain will be in the afternoon. The extra clouds and showers help hold highs in the upper 80s.