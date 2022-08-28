TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While there is a small chance for an isolated shower this morning, most of the storms are going to form in the afternoon and stick around past sunset.

Today’s rain chance is 60%, so there will be a good coverage of storms during the day. The late downpours drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico.

It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s this afternoon.

We have another 60% rain chance Monday afternoon and evening as well. Highs return to the low 90s.

Tuesday’s rain should start a little earlier near the coast and spread inland by the afternoon. Overall, the rain should end a bit earlier on Tuesday as well. There’s a 50% rain chance with highs near 90 degrees.

The rest of the week is setting up like typical summer days with highs in the low 90s and a good amount of afternoon and evening storms.

The tropics are beginning to get more active. There are four tropical waves in the Atlantic and Caribbean we are watching, but only one has a likely chance of developing into the next tropical depression or storm. That wave will head toward the Bahamas in the next five days.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.