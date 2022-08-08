TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are kicking off the new work week with a mostly clear sky this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 90s by the afternoon.

The first showers develop in the early afternoon, and the coverage of storms increases by the evening. Heaviest downpours expected close to the coast by sunset. The rain tapers off and spreads into the Gulf of Mexico tonight.

Late day downpours develop again tomorrow and push toward the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be back in the mid 90s tomorrow as well.

Drier air starts to arrive Wednesday. Rain chances drop to 40% Wednesday and down to 30% Thursday.

Highs remain in the mid 90s through Friday then begin to drop as rain chances increase for the weekend. Showers could start earlier in the day as well.

We are still tracking a tropical wave that has just come off the coast of Africa. There’s a 40% chance it could develop into a tropical depression or storm, but at this point, it doesn’t pose a threat to the US.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.