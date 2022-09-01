TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With dry conditions expected this morning, it heats up fast. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Just after lunchtime, a few spotty showers will form along the sea breeze. As the afternoon progresses, the storms increase in coverage and intensity. The heaviest rain will be east of I-75 early this evening.

After sunset, some of the rain drifts back toward the Gulf of Mexico as it slowly tapers off. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

We have a similar set-up for tomorrow with late afternoon and evening storms. The rain chance is once again at 60%, and highs will be in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chances come down slightly for the Labor Day Weekend. Saturday’s rain chance is 50% in the afternoon, and we have 40% rain chances Sunday and Monday.

With fewer storms around, it will get even hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

In the tropics, we have three tropical waves that have a likely chance of developing, but it does not look like they will impact the US coastline.

