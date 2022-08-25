TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a muggy and dry morning, temperatures reach the low-mid 90s this afternoon. That’s just slightly above average for this time of year.

We’ll see the first showers pop up in the early afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be closer to sunset, especially near and just east of I-75. The showers will taper off later in the evening as they drift back toward the coast.

The pattern changes tomorrow, and a few showers may form along the coast around lunchtime. Storms increase and spread inland by the early evening and end before sunset.

With the rain starting earlier, it won’t be quite as hot. Highs reach the low 90s.

Even earlier rain is possible near the coast on Saturday, and the storms push inland again. Highs stay in the low 90s.

The wind pattern switches back on Sunday, and we return to mainly late-day storms and highs in the low-mid 90s.

We are tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both only have a 20% chance of developing in the next five days.

