TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be warm and muggy through the day today as humidity increases. Watch for a 50% chance of downpours this afternoon and evening.

Despite some extra clouds around today, highs will still be in the upper 80s.

A few showers linger overnight and into Thursday morning. There’s a 70% chance of off and on rain tomorrow as a cold front finally pushes through.

Before the front, highs reach the low-mid 80s, and it clears out quickly behind the front in the evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

It’ll feel noticeably more like fall on Friday with highs in the low 80s and much lower humidity. The fall-like weather continues all weekend. Highs stay in the low 80s, and the mornings and evenings will have a slight chill in the air.

Looking long range, there’s another front that should push through Tuesday into Wednesday, and that should keep it feeling pleasant.

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, but it poses no threat to Florida. In fact, it should curve back toward Mexico.

