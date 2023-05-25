TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We will have another round of afternoon and evening storms develop today. A breeze from the north will push the downpours farther south during the day.

Extra clouds along with the northerly breeze keep highs slightly below average in the mid 80s.

An area of low pressure off Florida’s east coast creates an even stronger north breeze tomorrow, so most of the rain that forms will be south of I-4.

As the low pressure heads up the east coast, drier air spreads across Florida. Our rain chances drop to just 10% Saturday, and the air will be less humid. It should be a great day outdoors with highs in the mid 80s.

We may see a stray shower or two on Sunday and Memorial Day, but rain chances are slim at just 20%. Humidity remains nice for late-May with highs in the upper 80s.

The rain chances gradually increase next week.