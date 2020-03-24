Storm Team Forecast: Warm & Mostly Dry This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Today in Tampa temps topped out at 85 degrees with very mild temps expected overnight.

Overnight temps will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. By Wednesday morning there will be patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. Through the day expect a mix of sun and clouds and temps reaching back up into the low 80s. There is a small 10% chance of a passing shower with a nearing frontal boundary.

Thursday will be another very warm day with highs reaching into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. There will be more sunshine and a small 10% rain chance again.

Friday will be completely dry and as a ridge builds back over Florida highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

