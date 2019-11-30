Storm Team 8: Sunny and warm weekend before a chilly work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High pressure will keep skies full of plenty of sunshine again this afternoon with no rain in the forecast. Sunshine will warm temps back to well above average, near 80 degrees.

Another day of warm temperatures and a bit more humidity is expected Sunday ahead of the next cold front.

While rain chances will stay very low for most of the day Sunday, a line showers will move in from the north in the evening.

The cold front will continue to push south through the Tampa area through Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most of the rain is forecast to be south of our area by Monday morning.

Winds will turn breezy as the much cooler air filters in through out the day Monday.

Highs will struggle to top out near 70 degrees Monday while Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will only be in the 60s. Tuesday morning will be the coldest with a start in the 40s for most everyone.

A very gradual warm up is expected for the end of the week with highs back to normal, in the mid 70s, by Thursday and Friday.