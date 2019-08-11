STORM TEAM 8: Storms Develop Sunday with High Humidity

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – A persistent onshore wind flow will keep humidity levels quite high and rain chances starting near coastal areas.

A westerly wind lead to a very humid Sunday. Showers will start during the morning near the coast. A few more storms will likely develop and slide inland. Some heavy downpours will be possible with temperatures topping off in the lower 90s.

This pattern looks to roll on into the work week. Temperatures will start off warm near 80 with highs in the lower 90s. Storms will start up early near the coastline and push inland through the day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. The Hurricane Center anticipates no development within the next 5 days.