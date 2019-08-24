STORM TEAM 8: Spotty Showers and Storms this Weekend

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical low situated over south Florida will bring higher rain chances to that part of the state and the Bahamas. For Tampa Bay, some drier air aloft will lead to a below-average rain chance for the weekend.

A steady breeze out of the northeast is expected Saturday with sunshine to start. Clouds will build by midday leading to a chance of showers and isolated storms for the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance is only 30%. Highs will soar into the lower 90s for most.

Expect a carbon-copy day for Sunday. By next week, an onshore flow will develop with abundant moisture. This will lead to an elevated rain chance for the entire week. Showers and storms will be possible and all times of the day. Temperatures will run slightly below average thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances. Highs will top off in the upper 80s.