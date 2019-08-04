STORM TEAM 8: Sky-High Humidity with Spotty Showers & Storms

Tampa, FL (WFLA) – A reverse summertime pattern has set up and looks to stick around for quite some time.

Temperatures will run near seasonal norms Sunday with highs near 90, but the humidity will be kicked up thanks to a west and southwest wind. Showers and storms will develop in the Gulf and move onshore through the morning. The best rain chances will be south of I-4. Those storms will push inland for the afternoon and evening hours.



Don’t expect any significant chance in this pattern. This onshore flow looks to continue over the next 8 days leading to an earlier start time to the rain. High temperatures will run close to 90 with morning lows near 80.



TRACKING THE TROPICS

Invest 96L coninues to struggle in the Atlantic as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center gives the system only a 10% chance of development.

