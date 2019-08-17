STORM TEAM 8: Scattered Downpours Saturday, but Drier Sunday

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Our unsettled weather pattern will continue for one more day. An onshore flow will continue Saturday with deep tropical moisture. Temperatures will hover in the 80s with a few rounds of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Changes will come Sunday as we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern. The chance of morning rain will lessen with a 40% rain chance coming during the afternoon. More sunshine will lead to seasonable warmth with highs near 90.

The long range outlook keeps us in a normal pattern with mild mornings, warm afternoons, and late-day showers and storms. Rain chances will hover around 40%.



TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure over north Florida is expected to move into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.