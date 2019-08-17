Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

STORM TEAM 8: Scattered Downpours Saturday, but Drier Sunday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – Our unsettled weather pattern will continue for one more day. An onshore flow will continue Saturday with deep tropical moisture. Temperatures will hover in the 80s with a few rounds of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible.

Changes will come Sunday as we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern. The chance of morning rain will lessen with a 40% rain chance coming during the afternoon. More sunshine will lead to seasonable warmth with highs near 90.

The long range outlook keeps us in a normal pattern with mild mornings, warm afternoons, and late-day showers and storms. Rain chances will hover around 40%.

TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure over north Florida is expected to move into the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this a 20% chance of development within the next 5 days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss