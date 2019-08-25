STORM TEAM 8: Rain chances on the rise for the work week

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – We wrapped up the weekend today just like we started it — lots of sunshine, very few showers and storms AND record high temperatures in the mid 90s!

Our weather pattern will begin to change again moving into the new work and school week. Monday morning will start dry with only a few clouds around. Expect a muggy and warm trip back to school and work with temperatures near 80 degrees.

The wind direction on Monday will quickly shift to the west ushering in a return to our dreaded onshore flow weather pattern (muggy west wind from the Gulf). A better coverage of showers and storms is expected for Monday afternoon with the rain chance back up to 40%. The best rain chances will favor inland spots later in the afternoon and evening with the west wind pushing most of the rain east of I-75. High temperatures will thankfully back off from the records only reaching the low 90s.

The onshore flow weather pattern will stick with us for most of the week keeping an early morning rain chance in the forecast for the rest of the week.