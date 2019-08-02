STORM TEAM 8: Numerous storms expected Friday and Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave will enhance rain chances across the Florida peninsula and the Tampa Bay area Friday.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage through the afternoon. Some storms will contain locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will be held down thanks to extra clouds with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Rain chances will remain elevated for Saturday as the tropical wave begins to move north. Rain chances will drop to 40% Sunday with the development of an onshore flow. Temperatures will return to seasonal norms with highs in the lower 90s

TRACKING THE TROPICS:



We are tracking invest 96-L in the Atlantic. This area now has a 50% chance of development. However, conditions will not be as conducive for a tropical system, so any development will be short-lived. This system does not appear to be a threat to Florida at this time.