STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Small rain chance Monday

Tampa, FLA. (WFLA) – It’s cloudy and mild Monday morning in the mid 60s. Through the day it will be mostly cloudy, but we will not have much rain around. The rain chances are only 10%. High temps this afternoon will reach back up into the low 80s.

Monday night will be mild as temps drop into the mid 60s. Skies will clear and there is no rain in the forecast.

Tuesday will be a much warmer day with highs reaching quickly into the mid 80s. A ridge of high pressure allows for the well above normal temps. There will be mostly sunny skies and no rain in the forecast.

Wednesday will be another very warm day in the mid 80s with no rain in the forecast.