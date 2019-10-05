Storm Team 8: Hot Saturday with a few isolated storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect another hot weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s.
A low chance for some isolated showers and storms returns to the forecast, however. The chance remains at about 20% for both Saturday and Sunday. Showers will develop out east and move in after 2 or 3 p.m.
Most areas will still stay dry as the moisture return is slow. Otherwise, skies will have a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances ramp up to start the workweek. Monday through Wednesday will have a 30-40% chance for storms each day as a cold front approaches to the north.
High temperatures will come down slightly with more clouds and rain in the forecast next week.
The tropics remain relatively quiet. There is a low chance for development way out in the central Atlantic, but nothing close to home.
