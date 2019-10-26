Storm Team 8: Hot and muggy with afternoon storms expected Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds will be quite breezy today coming out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be hot, similar to Friday, along with high humidity.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and will near records once again. Rain chances are higher though today and storms will cool temperatures after they move through.

Rain chances will be highest between noon and 4 p.m. with storms developing south and moving north. After storms move north, rain chances will come down for the evening.

A mixture of sun and clouds is expected Sunday but rain chances will be a bit lower. Scattered storms are still possible in the afternoon but will not be as widespread as Saturday. Temperatures will still be hot and humid.

The upcoming work week will feature extremely warm, record approaching temperatures and humidity. Our next cold front will approach on Halloween and keep rain chances at 30% but it may stall out before passing through Tampa.

In the tropics, Olga merged with a cold front although the tropical moisture leaves rain chances high along the northern Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Pablo is far out in the northeastern Atlantic and is expected to pass near the Azores Islands tonight. Otherwise no new development is expected in the next five days.