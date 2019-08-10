STORM TEAM 8: Hot and Humid Weekend with Some Scattered Storms

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – A reverse summer weather pattern will keep humidity abnormally highs with an early start time to showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a few isolated showers during the morning hours for Saturday mainly near coastal areas. Watch for those storms to drift inland and east of I-75 by the afternoon. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for interior Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties and for all of Polk County Saturday afternoon. Heat index values could exceed 108° in many spots.

Sunday will be similar weather wise as the weather pattern remains consistent. Highs will top off in the lower 90s with morning lows in the lower 80s. This pattern will continue until the end of the next work week.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: The Atlantic Basin remains quiet thanks to dry air, Saharan dust, and high winds shear. No development is expected withing the next 5 days.

