STORM TEAM 8: High Humidity Continues this Weekend

WFLA (Tampa, Fla) – Our reverse summertime pattern shows no signs of breaking up. Expect muggy mornings, steamy afternoons and some scattered storms.

Any inland showers Friday evening will quickly wind down. Skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures very slow to cool. We will fall into the lower 80s, well above our seasonal low of 76. A few showers will be possible during the morning hours near the coast. A few more storms will develop and slide inland through the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 90s.

A similar forecast is expected for Sunday. In fact, the pattern likely will not change much through the middle of next week. The pattern will slowly return to normal by the later half of the work week.