Storm Team 8 Friday Evening Forecast: A HOT Weekend In The Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We recorded the hottest day on record Friday for Tampa with a high of 99 hit at the airport! That ties the prior record of 99 from June 5th or 1958. Overnight it will remain very warm in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Saturday temps will quickly reach back up into the upper 90s with nothing but sunshine and a small chance of rain. Drier air and a ridge of high pressure will keep rain chances to only 10%. The forecast high for Tampa is 96.

Sunday’s temps will be nearly as warm reaching into the mid to upper 90s. We are forecasting a high of 94 with only a 10% chance of afternoon rain.

Next week temps will drop back closer to normal in the low 90s with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms.