STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Work week starts warm, another big cool down coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful finish to the weekend today, we’ve got a couple of warm days ahead to take us into the new work week.

Temperatures will stay milder overnight only dropping into the upper 50s by morning. Monday will feature a whole lot of sunshine and warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer as our next cold front approaches. A few showers are possible late on Tuesday but the greatest rain chances will hold off until Wednesday. Widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will move through midweek with this cold front.

Temperatures late in the week will drop way below average once again following the front. High temps both Thursday and Friday will struggle to make it out of the 50s with overnight low temps well down into the 40s. Temperatures will stay below average all the way through next weekend.