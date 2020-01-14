STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Winter-warmth continues all week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some fog is possible this morning with temperatures in the 60s. It feels much more like a spring day rather than the middle of January.

Highs reach the low 80s again today, just a few degrees shy of the record high of 84 set in 1989. The sky will be partly cloudy, and there is just a 10% chance of an afternoon shower.

The warm days continue tomorrow and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

A weak cold front passes Friday with just a 10% chance of rain. It will not be any cooler, but the humidity should decrease for Friday and Saturday.

A stronger cold front finally makes it Tampa Bay Sunday, and it brings winter back next week.

