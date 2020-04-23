STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Windy and warm today; storms arrive tonight

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gusty winds from the south continue all day as a strong storm system heads across the Southeast.

Most of the day for us will be dry, but the humidity increases significantly. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon, which is just a few degrees shy of record heat.

There is a 10% chance of a late afternoon shower, but the strongest storms arrive with a cold front overnight. Watch for strong, damaging wind gusts or even an isolated tornado. Keep your phone or other device near your bed, so you can hear alerts if they go off.

The front stalls in the area Friday, so the rain chance remains at 60% all day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. With the front still around Saturday, the rain chance is 40%.

Another cold front sweeps through on Sunday, and the rain chances finally end Sunday afternoon. Less humid air returns for early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

