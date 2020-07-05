STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Widespread storms expected Sunday and Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm and muggy temperatures will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees both today and Monday afernoon.

Downpours have been moving onshore from the Gulf most of the night and will continue for the rest of the morning. Rain chances are at 50% along the coast this morning and go up to 60% this afternoon, east of I-75.

Storms will be a bit more widespread both today and Monday with plenty of moisture in place.

Less rain is in the forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances go back up to 40% for next weekend. High temperatures will be warmest on Wednesday which will likely be our driest day of the next eight with just a few showers and storms expected.