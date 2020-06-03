Breaking News
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Widespread rain for the next few days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day today, and those clouds hold highs slightly below average in the mid 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms develop through the day. The rain chance goes up to 60%, and some heavier downpours are possible. A few showers even linger overnight. Lows will be in the low 70s.

With a tropical air mass in place tomorrow, rain chances increase to 70%. Highs will only be in the low to mid 80s.

Tropical Storm Cristobal will head north through the central Gulf of Mexico late this week and into the weekend and help keep our rain chances at 40%-50% into early next week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Cristobal remains basically stationary for the next few days before it begins to drift north. Most computer models take the system into Louisiana or Texas, but we won’t know for sure until it starts moving.

