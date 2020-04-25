STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Weak front brings a few more showers tonight, Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a much quieter start to the weekend today after another much needed soaking Friday. A weak front will move through bringing a few more showers tonight into Sunday.

Look for extra clouds and a few showers overnight as this front approaches. Temperatures will stay mild only dropping into the mid 70s by morning with a southwest wind. The best chance of a shower and isolated storm will quickly drop south of I-4 with this front during the morning hours on Sunday. Skies will turn partly sunny during the afternoon with high temperatures heading for the mid 80s.

A breezy northwest wind following this front will send drier and more comfortable air our way heading into the new week. Expect lots of sunshine Monday through Wednesday with low humidity levels. Another front will bring more rain chances Thursday before drier air returns late in the week into next weekend.