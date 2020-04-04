STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Weak disturbance brings a small shower chance Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful start to the weekend with sunshine and low humidity, a weak disturbance will bring a small shower chance for Sunday.

Look for a few extra clouds later this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will only drop down into the mid 60s by Sunday morning. A weak system moving along the northern Gulf coast will be weakening as it arrives on Sunday with high pressure already in place above us. More clouds than sun are expected for the second half of the weekend and a few isolated showers will be possible. The overall rain chance is just 10% with high temperatures still reaching around 80 degrees.

A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible once again Monday afternoon. Extra sunshine will help temperatures surge back into the mid 80s. A strong ridge of high pressure will develop once again for the middle of next week with very warm and dry conditions expected.

This ridge will break down late next week into next weekend allowing another cold front to sweep through with better rain chances.