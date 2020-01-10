STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Way above average warmth to wrap up the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The warm up started yesterday – but it will really kick into top gear to wrap up this work week today. By this weekend, temperatures will be challenging record highs.

After a very mild morning, the breezy southeast wind will send temperatures rocketing into the low 80s this afternoon. With added atmospheric moisture, a few isolated showers are a possibility this afternoon. The overall rain chance is just 10% with partly sunny skies.

High temperature records will be in jeopardy both of the weekend days. A strong cold front will stall well off to our north – keeping us in a warm and muggy southerly wind direction. Our forecast high temperature of 83 degrees for Tampa Saturday afternoon would tie the record set back in 2013.

Temperatures both Sunday and Monday will be within a degree or two of record highs back up in the low 80s. A few passing afternoon showers will be possible each afternoon

A strong area of high pressure will keep our weather quiet and unseasonably warm through all of next week.