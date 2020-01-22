Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warming up for the end of the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While another chilly night is in store fore Tampa Bay, temperatures will not be nearly as cold as they have been the past few nights.

Tonight, winds will weaken some, lows will be in the low 50s and we’ll see some clouds in the sky.

Thursday afternoon, the clouds will stick around, there is a 10% chance of an isolated shower inland. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s with a high of 72 degrees.

Friday, the warming trend continues with a high near 74 degrees however, a weak cold front will approach Friday evening with a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

This front will clear the Tampa Bay area by early Saturday morning. Although this front will not be as strong as the previous, temperatures will cool back down.

Saturday morning temperatures will start off in the mid 50s with any lingering showers pushing south and leaving the area.

Skies will clear out by mid-morning and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Temps will fall pretty quick Saturday evening into the 50s so you may need a jacket if you’re headed out after Gasparilla.

Another cool and dry day is expected Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will move in later in the day with a disturbance approaching in the Gulf which will increase rain chances for Monday.