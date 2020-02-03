STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming trend through the week

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is quite chilly this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the low 70s by the afternoon. It should feel comfortable with lots of sunshine, low humidity and light winds.

The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 50s, which is close to average for early February.

Another sunny day expected tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. We make it into the upper 70s Wednesday with a 10% rain chance.

The next cold front is set to arrive late Thursday/early Friday with a good rain chance.

