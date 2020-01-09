STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming trend starts today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a cool morning, and the breeze will make it feel even cooler. It warms up quickly after the sun rises.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. The breeze will continue through the day, and it will be a comfortable afternoon.

Humidity continues to rise overnight, and lows will be in the low 60s. It will feel muggier Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A storm system will bring strong storms across the Southeast on Saturday, but the front stays to our north. The humidity increases even more for the weekend, and highs make it into the low to mid 80s. There will be a 20% rain chance Sunday.