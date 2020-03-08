Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warming Into Sunday Afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Sunday morning is quite chilly across the Tampa Bay area, but temps will warm up nicely into this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions.

Overnight it won’t be quite as chilly with temps dropping into the mid 50s. A few clouds will be around without any rain expected.

Monday the warming trend continues with highs reaching into the upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday high temps will reach into the 80s and high pressure will keep the forecast dry through next week.

