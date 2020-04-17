STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming back up through the weekend

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cloudy and cool day on Thursday, the front will begin to lift back to the north today.

The morning will be cool and cloudy with a few light showers possible. Temperatures climb into the low 80s by the afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine. There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

Humidity continues to increase this evening, and overnight lows stay 10 degrees above average in the low 70s.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 80s, but a few passing showers will be possible. The rain chance is 30%. The warmest and driest day is Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Another cold front brings showers and storms Monday and less humid air Tuesday.

