STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warming back up for the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cooler finish to the weekend today, temperatures (and eventually humidity levels) will be back on the rise for the work week.

Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight with milder low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day Monday with a few isolated showers possible. High temperatures will surge back above average into the mid 80s. Deeper atmospheric moisture will lead to slightly better shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Friday with better rain chances. Cooler and much drier air will move in next weekend.