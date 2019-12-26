Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Weather Continues Through The Weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps will be back up above average through the end of the week. Overnight temps will be in the mid 60s and clouds will linger.

Friday morning will be mostly dry, but deeper moisture will allow for a few showers to develop Friday afternoon and push toward the coast. The rain chance is 30%. Highs will be well above normal in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Saturday the forecast is similar, but look for even more clouds around. The rain chance is near 30% with highs reaching back up to around 80 degrees. Sunday a few showers will be possible as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss