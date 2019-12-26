Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Weather Continues Through The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps will be back up above average through the end of the week. Overnight temps will be in the mid 60s and clouds will linger.

Friday morning will be mostly dry, but deeper moisture will allow for a few showers to develop Friday afternoon and push toward the coast. The rain chance is 30%. Highs will be well above normal in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Saturday the forecast is similar, but look for even more clouds around. The rain chance is near 30% with highs reaching back up to around 80 degrees. Sunday a few showers will be possible as well.