Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Trend Into Next Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will be warmer tonight dropping only into the low 60s with patchy clouds around.

Saturday will be a beautiful day, just a little bit warmer. High temps should reach into the low 80s with a forecast high of 83 in Tampa. There is no rain expected just a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Sunday the humidity continues to rise with morning temps in the mid 60s. Through the day temps will make it to around 80 degrees in Tampa with more clouds moving in. The rain chance is small at 10%, mainly in our inland spots.

A slim 10% chance of rain will carry through next week.