Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Trend Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps warmed back up to 78 this afternoon in Tampa. Overnight it will be mostly clear with temps falling into the upper 50s.

Friday will be an even warmer day with highs reaching up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. It will be dry and sunny all day with high pressure in control.

Saturday will be another warmer day with highs near 80 and lots of sunshine. An approaching cold front could bring some rain overnight Saturday, but mostly on Sunday morning. The rain chance is 40% on Sunday as the front passes. It will dry out into the afternoon.