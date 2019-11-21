Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Trend Continues

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps warmed back up to 78 this afternoon in Tampa. Overnight it will be mostly clear with temps falling into the upper 50s.

Friday will be an even warmer day with highs reaching up to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. It will be dry and sunny all day with high pressure in control.

Saturday will be another warmer day with highs near 80 and lots of sunshine. An approaching cold front could bring some rain overnight Saturday, but mostly on Sunday morning. The rain chance is 40% on Sunday as the front passes. It will dry out into the afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss