STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today before another cold front arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico develops and heads closer to Florida today.

A warm front will lift, and temperatures climb quickly today. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. That is close to average, but still 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

The skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy, and a few showers develop in the afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 30%. Rain chances continue overnight ahead of the approaching cold front.

Friday’s rain chance is 60%, especially in the first half of the day. Once the cold front passes, cooler air arrives. Highs will only be in the low 70s tomorrow.

The weekend ahead is looking cool with highs only near 70 degrees.