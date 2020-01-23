STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer today and tomorrow ahead of another front

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first thing you’ll notice when you walk outside today is the much warmer air. It is still cool, but it’s closer to average for late January.

Morning low clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low 70s. There is a 10% chance of a few showers, especially east of I-75.

It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. A cold front arrives late Friday with a 20% chance of rain. The rain ends in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

Saturday will only be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s with a light cool breeze. It should feel comfortable for all the pirates invading Tampa for the Gasparilla Parade that starts at 2pm.

Sunday’s highs will still be in the mid to upper 60s, and showers return Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss