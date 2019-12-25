Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps Into Christmas

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps will hold steady in the low 60s Tuesday night with lingering clouds and a light breeze.

Christmas morning will be mild near 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Look for more sunshine around and temps quickly reaching into the upper 70s. The rain chances remains very small at only 10%.

Thursday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and breezy northeast winds. Highs will be near 80 degrees, well above normal for late December.

Friday the temps will be very warm again near 80 with a small 10% rain chance.

