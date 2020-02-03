Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer Temps In The 70s This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs topped out at 71 Monday in Tampa and a pleasant night is in the forecast. Overnight will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with temperatures quickly warming back up in the low 70s. There will be blue skies and sunshine with light southeast winds. No rain is in the forecast.

Wednesday morning will be mild near 60 degrees and by Wednesday afternoon temps will be back up into the upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy during the day with a small 10% afternoon rain chance.

The next cold front is forecast to arrive late Thursday into early Friday.

