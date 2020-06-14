STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer Sunday with more sun before late day storms develop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A much drier start with mostly clear skies is underway this morning. Temps are in the mid 70s to start Sunday and will warm quickly under continued mostly sunny skies through the morning.

A few sprinkles are possible here and through the early afternoon before downpours and storms develop.

Highs today will top out near 90 degrees, slightly warmer than yesterday thanks to more sunshine. Rain chances will go up to 30% late this afternoon. A few storms could linger through 10 p.m. near the coast before drying out area wide overnight.

Monday morning will be mild and dry with lows in the mid-70s. There is a 30% chance for storms after 2 p.m. before drier air moves in from the north. Highs will be around 91 degrees.

This drier air will settle into place through the end of the week keeping rain chances between 10 and 20% each afternoon. Temps will be hot each day with highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the mid 70s.