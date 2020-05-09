STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer, more humid today with scattered showers Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are not nearly as comfortable to start as they were yesterday and they’ll be warmer and more humid this afternoon.

Highs will top out around 86 degrees in Tampa with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 10% chance for an isolated, passing shower but most areas will be dry.

Better chances for rain are on Sunday with a disturbance approaching from the Gulf. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible but the best chance to see rain will be farther south.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll start the work week drier and comfortable. Highs will stay in the mid 80s through next week. Rain chances return by the end of the week with what looks like tropical moisture gathering near Miami.