Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer In The Mid 80s This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps topped out at 85 Monday in Tampa, above normal for early November. Overnight temps will drop back into the low 70s with patchy clouds.

Tuesday will be warmer and a little more muggy. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of afternoon showers developing. The high temps will go up to the mid 80s again.

Wednesday there will be some patchy fog early in the day with temps quickly heating back up into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon hours. A weak frontal boundary will help to bring rain chances to 30% late in the day.

Thursday will be mostly dry and still very warm in the upper 80s.