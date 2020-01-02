STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer end to the week; cold front coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winds from the south warm us up quickly today. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity will increase through the day as well, but no rain is expected.

It stays warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s. An even warmer and more humid day is on tap for Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s, and there is a 20% chance of a few late-day showers.

A cold front arrives in the Tampa Bay area early Saturday and brings a good chance of rain. Most of the showers will end in the early afternoon, and cooler air will arrive behind the front.

Highs on Saturday will be near 70 degrees, but it will stay in the low 60s with a chilly breeze on Sunday.