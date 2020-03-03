STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer days ahead of next cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures warm quickly into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. That’s above average for early March.

Expect plenty of sunshine along with a warm breeze from the south throughout the day. Humidity will gradually increase as well.

Watch for some patchy fog to develop overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front stalls to our north, but there is still a 10% chance of a stray shower north of I-4 tomorrow.

A stronger front finally pushes through the Tampa Bay area Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will drop back below average for the end of the week.

