Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warmer, But Still Cloudy For Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was much cooler Thursday thanks to the cold front that moved though and overnight temps will stay in the low 60s. It will be mostly cloudy with the small chance of a light shower.

Friday morning will be mostly cloudy and the cloud cover will linger through the day. The rain chance is only 10% through the day. High temps will rebound nicely with highs reaching into the low 80s in the afternoon.

Saturday will be much more humid with temps in the low 70s in the morning. Through the day highs will jump back up into the mid 80s. The rain chance is 30% during the afternoon.

Sunday will be even warmer in the mid 80s with mostly dry conditions.

