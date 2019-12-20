STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warmer and breezy today; rain returns this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA ) – It warms up quickly today, and afternoon highs will be in the mid 70s. A breeze from the northeast will still be gusty at times.

A few clouds develop through the afternoon, but the humidity remains comfortable.

More clouds are expected tonight, and temperatures will only drop to near 60 degrees. A storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico and begins to head toward Florida.

Warm and gusty again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds continue to increase, and a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase Saturday night.

It is setting up to be a rainy Sunday with off and on downpours all day. Highs will still be in the low 70s. Even after the system passes, expect lingering light rain on Monday.

Looking ahead, we will be warm and dry for Christmas Day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.